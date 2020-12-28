VIDEO: Gal Gadot Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on TODAY SHOW

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Gal Gadot talks with Willie Geist about reprising her title role in "Wonder Woman 1984," detailing the fun she had with co-star Kristen Wiig while admitting it was "for sure" the hardest movie she's ever filmed. She also opens up about her off-screen roles: fighting for pay equity and mother of two young daughters.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.