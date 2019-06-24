VIDEO: Freeform Shares GROWN-ISH 'Ana & Aaron's Couple Name' Clip

Jun. 24, 2019  

Ana and Aaron talk couple names while Zoey starts her new job. Watch all new episodes of GROWN-ISH season 2, Wednesdays at 8/7c on Freeform!

From BLACK-ISH executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Part of Disney|ABC Television, FreeForm connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app allows viewers access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.

