VIDEO: Freeform Shares A Clip From GROWN-ISH

Zuca is impressed by Aaron's stylish benefit. Watch all new episodes of GROWN-ISH season 2, Wednesdays at 8/7c on Freeform! From BLACK-ISH executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.

Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Part of Disney|ABC Television, FreeForm connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app allows viewers access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.





