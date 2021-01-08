VIDEO: Fran Lebowitz Thinks Dolly Parton Would Be a Better Mayor Than Bill de Blasio on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Fran Lebowitz talks about her Netflix show with Martin Scorsese, 'Pretend It's a City.'
Fran Lebowitz talks about her Netflix show with Martin Scorsese, Pretend It's a City, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and cooking for herself during the pandemic.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
