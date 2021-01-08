Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Fran Lebowitz Thinks Dolly Parton Would Be a Better Mayor Than Bill de Blasio on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Fran Lebowitz talks about her Netflix show with Martin Scorsese, 'Pretend It's a City.'

Jan. 8, 2021  

Fran Lebowitz talks about her Netflix show with Martin Scorsese, Pretend It's a City, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and cooking for herself during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

