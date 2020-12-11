VIDEO: Fleet Foxes Return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to Perform 'Can I Believe You'

Last night, Fleet Foxes' appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "Can I Believe You" from Shore, their critically acclaimed fourth studio album. The stunning performance was filmed at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY and features Resistance Revival Chorus. This marks their third appearance on Colbert. While the album was released digitally earlier this year, Shore arrives on all physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette) on February 5, 2021, and is available for preorder HERE.

Watch the performance below!

Fleet Foxes recently announced 'A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream', the band's first official livestream since the album's release. The show will feature a solo acoustic performance by Robin Pecknold on the Winter Solstice as the 2020 bookend to Shore, which was surprise-released digitally on, September 22nd, at 6:31 am PT/9:31 am ET, the Autumnal Equinox.. Tickets for the livestream are available HERE.

Praised by critics upon release, Shore has appeared on many year-end lists including The New Yorker, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Stereogum, VICE, Consequence of Sound, Paste Magazine, PopMatters, Uncut, 6Music, Mojo and more.. Shore is also finding strong support from non-comm radio having secured #1 on JBE non-comm chart for the 8th week in a row.

Photo Credit: Emily Johnston