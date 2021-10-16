Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at the All New Teaser For HBO Max's PEACEMAKER

pixeltracker

The DC series debuts Thursday, January 13.

Oct. 16, 2021  

HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for the Max Original series Peacemaker, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, at DC FanDome. The DC series debuts Thursday, January 13.

PEACEMAKER will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, "The Suicide Squad" - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of PEACEMAKER and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

VIDEO: First Look at the All New Teaser For HBO Max's PEACEMAKER
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE SANDMAN Debuts In Time For Halloween at Majestic Repertory Theatre
  • Caesars Entertainment And Spiegelworld Will Create Three, All-new, Permanent Shows In Las Vegas, Atlantic City And New Orleans
  • KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Welcomes Back Audiences Beginning Next Month
  • Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino