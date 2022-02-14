VIDEO: First Look at TBS' CHAD Second Season

TBS announced today that 2021's #1 new scripted cable comedy series, "Chad" returns on Monday, April 11 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The network also released a teaser of the upcoming second season starring creator, executive producer, and showrunner, Nasim Pedrad ("Saturday Night Live," "Aladdin").

Summer break is over and it's sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother - all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots.

Chad's epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line--but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be - the most American boy in the history of the world.

Returning cast for season two will include Jake Ryan as Peter; Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid; Saba Homayoon as Naz, Chad's mother; Ella Mika as Chad's sister, Niki; Alexa Loo as Denise; and Thomas Barbusca as Reid. Sara Malal Rowe has also been added to the lineup this season.

Pedrad is creator, executive producer and showrunner on "Chad." Max Searle serves as co-showrunner with Pedrad and executive producer. Rob Rossell executive produced and co-developed "Chad". Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as an executive producer.

Watch the first look here: