VIDEO: First Look at IFC's DATING & NEW YORK

IFC Films is proud to present millennial rom-com DATING & NEW YORK, written and directed by Jonah Feingold in his feature directorial debut. Featuring a stand-out cast of emerging actors and comedians, DATING & NEW YORK debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. IFC Films will release the film on Friday, September 10th in select theatres and everywhere films are rented digitally.

Wendy (Francesca Reale) and Milo (Jaboukie Young-White), both jaded about their love lives, are thrown together at what might be the worst, most complicated time for romance in their lives - however, in spite of their reluctance, the magic of New York and a few profound text messages just might be the transformative force they need to find love. Their L-Train fueled-quest for love ultimately begs the question: can 'happily ever after' truly exist in the age of read receipts?

After a dashingly grand meet-cute...on a dating app...Milo and Wendy have an incredible first date, only to ghost each other. It's not until the app itself "Meet Cute" suggests they re-meet for a date. Wendy proposes to Milo with a simple question "all the benefits of a relationship without being in a relationship" - in contract form, of course.

After some debate over pancakes, the two agree to this romantic doom. Along the way, their intentions and inner dating demons are tested - as they run into exes, and navigate having one foot in the door of the single life. Not to mention their best friends, Jessie (Catherine Cohen) and Hank (Brian Muller) begin to exemplify a "perfect" relationship. For Wendy and Milo, their fate is decided when one of them catches real feelings, and the two must figure out how to remain friends, knowing they love one another, or decide to never textsee each other again.

Watch a clip from the new movie below: