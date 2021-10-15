VIDEO: First Look at HARRY POTTER: HOGWART'S TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES Competition Series

TBS and Cartoon Network have revealed a first-look teaser and premiere date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, hosted by Tony Award-winning actress Helen Mirren.

The four-part competition series will debut a new episode every Sunday, beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 19, on TBS and as part of Cartoon Network's ACME Night. Following its linear simulcast, the special event series will be available on HBO Max early next year.

Nearly two decades since the global critical and box office hit of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film and continues the Wizarding World spirit showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.

Watch the teaser trailer here: