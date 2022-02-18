VIDEO: First Look at Adam Sandler & Queen Latifah in Netflix's HUSTLE Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Hustle. The new feature is set to begin streaming on June 10.

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

The film also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. The film is produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: