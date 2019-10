Jo and Benny investigate a secret neighborhood they think might be Piper's old home. As they do, Benny's friend April says she decrypted one of the videos on the stolen Augur Industries hard drive -- and it shows Piper's true capabilities.

From 'No Outlet,' season 1, episode 4 of Emergence. Watch the clip below!

Watch Emergence TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





