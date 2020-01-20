VIDEO: FRIENDS Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Shares Her Advice To Young Writers on TODAY SHOW

Marta Kauffman sat down with NBC's Natalie Morales to discuss what she believes will help the next generation of writers create stories that are true to themselves. "It's really important to follow your heart in terms of what you want to write."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You