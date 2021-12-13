VIDEO: FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE Trailer

Warner Brothers has released a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore! The film is set to be released in April 2022.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The cast of the new film also features Other cast members include Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams. Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: