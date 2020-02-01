VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Talks Upcoming OBI-WAN KENOBI Series, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ewan McGregor is starring in the new Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Recently, he appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about the show. He revealed that he watches The Mandalorian to prepare for his role.

McGregor also chatted with Jimmy about why he's proud to play the chief misogynistic villain in Birds of Prey.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series from Disney Plus has been put on hold. Disney Plus and Lucasfilm are attempting to retool the series, which stars Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role from the "Star Wars" prequels.

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring as Iago opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor's Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008.





