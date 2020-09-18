VIDEO: Evan Rachel Wood Talks Coachella on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Evan Rachel Wood talks about studying how to be a life coach

Evan Rachel Wood talks about studying how to be a life coach, performing in a virtual concert with her band Evan + Zane and her new film Kajillionaire.

