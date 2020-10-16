VIDEO: Emily Kuroda Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Emily Kuroda, who played Mrs. Kim, remembers her favorite scenes.

Emily Kuroda, who played Mrs. Kim, remembers her favorite scenes and how grateful she is to be able to play a well-rounded Asian American character.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You