VIDEO: Emily Kuroda Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW
Emily Kuroda, who played Mrs. Kim, remembers her favorite scenes.
Emily Kuroda, who played Mrs. Kim, remembers her favorite scenes and how grateful she is to be able to play a well-rounded Asian American character.
Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!
