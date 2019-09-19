VIDEO: Elliott Gould, Jane Sibbett, Jessica Hecht and Vincent Ventresca Talk FRIENDS 25th Anniversary

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Friends," the 3rd hour of TODAY welcomes Elliott Gould, Jane Sibbett, Jessica Hecht and Vincent Ventresca, all of whom had recurring roles on the show. Later, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin put their "Friends" knowledge to the test in a round of trivia.

