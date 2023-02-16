VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Stars in LOVE & DEATH Series Trailer For HBO Max

The seven-episode Max Original limited series LOVE & DEATH, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, APRIL 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. The show is an official selection of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore - two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life... until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

The cast includes Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

The Max Original is co-produced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: David E. Kelley (who writes the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

The limited series is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie," Part I & II).

Watch the new trailer here: