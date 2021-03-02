VIDEO: Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Talk About Their Friendship on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Eddie & Arsenio talk about the last time they saw each other in person, Eddie's love of the artist MonoNeon, Arsenio interviewing Eddie on his talk show, Donald Trump getting mad at Arsenio for not mentioning him during an interview, making the decision to put Louie Anderson in the original Coming to America, making the sequel Coming 2 America, the amazing makeup in the film, Oprah not knowing that Eddie & Arsenio play the old men in the barbershop scenes, changing Tracy Morgan's role in the movie, and the possibility of doing a standup comedy tour with all of the comics from Coming 2 America.

