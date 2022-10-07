VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY Season Two Trailer

Disney unveiled an all new trailer for the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society'' during a series panel at New York Comic Con.

Also just released are this season's character gallery, showcasing the beloved cast members as they will appear when season two series premieres on Disney+ with two episodes on Wednesday, October 26th.

In the new trailer, we see Mr. Benedict's evil twin Dr. Curtain (both played by Tony Hale), who has now amassed worldwide fame as a happiness "guru," furthering his nefarious plans. The Society members Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) must reunite if they are to save Mr. Benedict, Number 2 (Kristen Schaal) - and the world itself.

After reuniting for a celebratory scavenger hunt, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance embark on a globe-trotting adventure to find the clues planted for them by Mr. Benedict.

When The Mysterious Benedict Society discovers that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Schaal) have been kidnapped by twin brother Dr. Curtain, now a beloved guru who is being credited around the globe as having solved "The Emergency" as opposed to creating it, the kids' journey becomes perilous. They must rely on their wits, intellect and empathy to find Mr. Benedict and save the world from Curtain's latest nefarious plan.

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict and Dr. L.D. Curtain, Kristen Schaal as Number Two; MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe; Ryan Hurst as Milligan; Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal; Seth B. Carr as George "Sticky" Washington; Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall; Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon; and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire.

The Disney Branded Television series is executive produced by Halcyon Studio a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company and 20th Television. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator) serve as executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Watch the new trailer here: