VIDEO: Disney+ Shares PROUD FAMILY Reboot Trailer

It's time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.

The guest-starring voice cast will feature some of music and entertainment's biggest names, including Lizzo; Lil Nas X; Chance the Rapper; Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton"); Tiffany Haddish ("Like a Boss"); Lena Waithe ("Master of None"); Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"); Gabrielle Union ("L.A.'s Finest"); Debbie Allen ("Grey's Anatomy"); James Pickens Jr. (Grey's Anatomy"); Courtney B. Vance ("Lovecraft Country"); Jane Lynch ("Glee"); Marsai Martin ("Black-ish"); Jaden Smith ("After Earth"); Glynn Turman ("House of Lies"); Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"); Brenda Song ("Dollface"); Tina Knowles ("Black Is King"); Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives"); Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street"); Al Roker ("Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"); beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock; Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes; and many more.

Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk ("This Is Us") as Penny's boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau ("Real Husbands of Hollywood") who reprises her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk ("Red Tails") who reprises his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of "The Proud Family" today, a few stars from the revival share what the iconic original series meant to them, including Normani who calls her grandmother Suga Mama "because it's literally what my household looked like;" Johnson added, "it was a huge part of my childhood and I hold that very dear to my heart;" Blackk shared, "the different characters and personalities in the show reflected what was going on in my home;" and Palmer said, "even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody."

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith ("The Princess and the Frog") and Ralph Farquhar ("Moesha"), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is producer, and Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") is art director.