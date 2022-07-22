Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Shares NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY Teaser Trailer

The new series has not yet set a premiere date.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

The new Disney+ Original series "National Treasure: Edge of History," based on the hit film franchise, made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con today, complete with a Ballroom 20 panel, a new teaser trailer, and a behind-the-scenes look at the series.

Moderated by comedian and influencer Jenny Lorenzo ("What's Up, Disney+"), the panel featured series stars Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Additionally, it was announced that Harvey Keitel ("Pulp Fiction"), who played Peter Sadusky in the "National Treasure" film franchise, will join the series as a guest star in the same role. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature for Disney+.

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

During the panel, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley shared their vision for the reboot of the smash hit franchise and how incredibly thrilled they are to showcase this dream cast for the series, which also includes Academy and Tony Award®-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

In addition to Olivera, the series also stars Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors") as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird") as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker ("Rectify") as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; and Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood") as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there's a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

Watch the new teaser here:

VIDEO: Disney+ Shares NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY Teaser Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Lund to Release Debut Album as 'lund'
July 21, 2022

lund’s debut album Right This Time, was recorded with producer Tyler “The Falcon” Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band) at Echo Mountain Studios and Sedgwick Studios in her adoptive hometown of Asheville. The album features original songs honed over her decades-long stint in New York City as a working musician, promoter, and manager.
SLANDER Announce the Thrive North American Tour
July 21, 2022

SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land are gearing up in a big way for the last quarter of 2022. Last week the pair announced their debut album Thrive will be released on September 22 on all platforms. They have formally announced the first phase of their major North American Thrive Tour with 14 cities kicking off September 10 in Phoenix.
Tony Hawk Joins Punk Rock Supergroup On New Pair Of Singles
July 21, 2022

Everyone knows that skateboarding and punk rock go hand-in-hand, like ramps and skinned knees or mohawks and denim jackets. Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk clearly understands this as witnessed by the stellar punk rock bands that appear on his blockbuster video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now in its 20th iteration.
Record Thieves Release New Standalone Single 'Fault Lines'
July 21, 2022

Denver punks Record Thieves have just dropped a new standalone single titled 'Fault Lines.' The new song marks the fivesome's first new music since the release of their highly acclaimed “Wasting Time” debut LP! Listen to the new single now.
Review Roundup: Billy Porter Makes Directorial Debut With ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE Film; What Are the Critics Saying?
July 21, 2022

Billy Porter makes his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible, a new film starring Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Anything’s Possible is a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. Read what the critics thought of the new film!