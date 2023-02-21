Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer

“Chang Can Dunk” is premiering exclusively on Disney+ on March 10.

Feb. 21, 2023  
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer

The trailer and key art for the new Disney+ Original Film "Chang Can Dunk," premiering exclusively on Disney+ on March 10, is now available. Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, making his feature film debut, the inspiring coming-of-age sports comedy stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld and Mardy Ma. The film's producers are Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe and Brad Weston, with Pamela Thur serving as executive producer.

Said Shao, "This movie is my love letter to basketball and about how it helped me better understand family, friendship and the Asian American/immigrant experience, about growing up and taking responsibility even when the odds are against you, and about learning to believe in yourself and break through not only the barriers set by others but more importantly, the barriers set by YOURSELF."

Rajani and Waithe said, "We're so proud of this film. Jingyi and the entire cast and crew have poured their hearts into telling a brilliant, nuanced coming-of-age story that we believe everyone will be able to relate to. Growing up, we all had our version of a "dunk" - a dream, some lofty goal - that we thought would change our lives for the better. 'Chang Can Dunk' is about the pursuit of that dream, the desire to be seen, and the lessons we learn along the way. It's inspiring, empowering, and full of humor and heart. We can't wait for audiences to see it!"

"Chang Can Dunk" follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5' 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can RISE UP and truly throw one down, he'll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
JoJo Siwa Joins Jade Pettyjohn in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Horror Film Photo
JoJo Siwa Joins Jade Pettyjohn in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Horror Film
JoJo Siwa has joined Jade Pettyjohn in the newest horror/thriller film franchise from Marcus Dunstan of the SAW franchise fame (writer of Saw 3D,Saw VI, and director of The Collected starring Josh Stewart, Dot-Marie Jones and Navi Rawat) and John Baldecchi (producer of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U), All My Friends Are Dead.  
Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2 Photo
Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2
Larry F. Houston, the Emmy Nominated Marvel Productions Producer/Director has joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2' for his first acting role playing Kris Kringle. Houston is one of the original 12 creators of Marvel Productions.
Martin Lawrence to Sit Down With ABC News For Interview Special Photo
Martin Lawrence to Sit Down With ABC News For Interview Special
ABC News contributor LZ Granderson will present a one-on-one interview with comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. The half-hour special, “A Conversation with Martin Lawrence,” is a wide-ranging discussion that covers the importance of Black culture in storytelling and show business, the evolution of comedy over the years, and Lawrence’s long career.

From This Author - Michael Major


Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'
February 20, 2023

Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release “Not What You Expected.' The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'
February 20, 2023

Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAYVIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY
February 20, 2023

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'
February 20, 2023

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song 'Loneliness' co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs. Mickey says, 'It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977.'
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'
February 20, 2023

Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single 'Parasites.' The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is 'a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us.'
share