VIDEO: Disney+ Releases SNOWDROP Korean Drama Series Trailer

Disney+ released the trailer and key art for the streaming service's first Korean Original drama "Snowdrop," now streaming exclusively on Disney+. All 16 episodes of the period drama are available now.

Centered around the forbidden romance of a young couple, "Snowdrop" features Jisoo's (BLACKPINK) debut-starring performance in a Korean drama that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance. The series follows Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) as she goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves, while he (Jung Hae-In, "Tune In For Love," "While You Were Sleeping") puts everything on the line to save the only thing he loves more than his country, Yeong-ro.

When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.

"Snowdrop" was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller "Sky Castle."

