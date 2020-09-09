VIDEO: Disney+ Original CLOUDS Rises To The Top On October 16

Movie Inspired by the True Story of Zach Sobiech.

Seventeen-year old Zach Sobiech captured the hearts of people everywhere when his original song "Clouds" debuted and instantly became a viral sensation in 2012. In the new Disney+ original movie "Clouds," premiering on Friday, October 16, the world will be inspired once again by Zach's musical legacy and his story about the resilience of the human spirit. Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie is based on the book "Clouds: A Memoir" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.

Inspired by an incredible true story, "Clouds" is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach's limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach's mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.

"Clouds" is directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni and Casey La Scala. Kara Holden wrote the screenplay with a story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. The movie is produced by Wayfarer Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mad Chance / La Scala Films.

