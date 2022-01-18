VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF MICKEY MOUSE Trailer

Today, Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse," launching the second season of "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse."

The second installment consists of four extended-length specials that are themed to each season - winter, spring, summer, and autumn. "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse," premieres February 18, exclusively on Disney+.

"The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-nominated composer of the "Mickey Mouse" shorts, also provides the music for this series. Philip Cohen is the series producer.

Watch the new trailer here: