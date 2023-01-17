Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Trailer

The third season will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Last night, Disney+ debuted the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" during halftime of the NFL Super WILD Card matchup between the DALLAS Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

The third season of the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce DALLAS Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+ Photo
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
Anne Rices MAYFAIR WITCHES New Series Premiere Ever on AMC+ Photo
Anne Rice's MAYFAIR WITCHES New Series Premiere Ever on AMC+
This second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+ also delivered 1.7 million viewers on the company’s linear networks in Nielsen live+3 ratings. The linear performance makes Mayfair a top 10 cable drama for the 2022/23 television season in both the adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 demos.
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves in Country Music Series Photo
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves in Country Music Series
CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton and critically acclaimed songwriter, country recording artist and activist Orville Peck join the groundbreaking new music competition series, “My Kind of Country,” as scouts searching the globe to find talented artists and break the next big country star.

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share