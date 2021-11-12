VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts INTERTWINED Musical Series Trailer Starring Elena Roger

Disney+ has released the trailer for Intertwined, a new series now streaming on the platform.

Watch the new trailer below!

Former "Evita" star Elena Roger stars as the mother of aspiring actress Allegra, as she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994, where her mother and grandmother perform as part of THE ELEVEN O' Clock music hall company.

Roger's West End credits include Piaf (Olivier Award Best Actress); Passion and Evita (Olivier Award Nominations Best Actress); Boeing Boeing. Argentina credits: original productions of Piaf (several awards including the 2011 Konex Award for Best Actress in a Musical of the Decade), Nine, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Saturday Night Fever, Houdini, La Fiaca, and Jazz, Swing, Tap. Elena and director Valeria Ambrosio devised Mina, che cosa sei?!? (five awards including ACE Award for Best Actress). Film credits include Un amor, La vida anterior, La bolsa o la vida, and the short film, La voz. Albums feature VIentos del sur (Clarin Best Album), Recorriendo el rock Nacional, Evita (2006 London Cast Recording).