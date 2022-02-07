VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN Trailer

The Disney+ Original movie "Cheaper by the Dozen," which is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, will premiere March 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the trailer for a glimpse at the funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

Watch the new trailer here: