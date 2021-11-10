VIDEO: Discovery+ Shares CHASING GHISLAINE Trailer

Since his arrest and mysterious death in 2019, the case around Jeffrey Epstein and his intricate web of deceit, predation, and lies has continued to baffle authorities and the public alike. In July 2020, the arrest of his longtime associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, offered much needed hope to move forward with obtaining justice for the countless underage, female victims who suffered traumatic sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Epstein.

While Maxwell has maintained her innocence, causing more questions to swirl and continued pain for Epstein's survivors, the gripping new docuseries Chasing Ghislaine offers an in-depth and revelatory look at the woman who is accused of sharing a twisted and chilling partnership with Epstein - and who may hold the only key to unlocking the still-hidden SECRETS OF his horrible crimes, and the coterie of powerful men who surrounded him.

A pre-premiere of the three-part special will stream on discovery+ on Monday, November 22. All three parts of Chasing Ghislaine will then air back to back on ID starting at 8 ET/7 CT on Friday, December 3.

Executive Produced by James Patterson, author of the New York Times bestselling Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, the engrossing special follows acclaimed author and journalist Vicky Ward, one of the first to interview Epstein and to have spoken to two of Epstein's survivors about their on-the-record sexual abuse allegations.

Ward shares hours long transcripts of her early conversations with Epstein, speaks with fascinating sources, and conducts extensive research trying to piece together the question in the forefront of everyone's minds as Maxwell's trial approaches: what was the motivation for the bizarre alleged bond between Maxwell and Epstein and why did she not speak with authorities about him if she had the chance?

Over the course of three parts, viewers will watch as Ward tracks down key information about Maxwell that may hold the power to break through the protection of Epstein's powerful circle around his criminal enterprise. Ward shares filmed footage from more than 30 interviews conducted for her Audible podcast of the same name, featuring extensive accounts from journalists, biographers, and former friends and employees of Maxwell and Epstein.

Chasing Ghislaine exposes new revelations about the disgraced British socialite's past, her reportedly dark relationship with Epstein, and how she allegedly stopped simply acting as Epstein's connector to the rich and powerful and began to make introductions of a different sort - allegedly finding young girls to satisfy Epstein's twisted, insatiable needs.

"The heartbreaking reality of the Jeffrey Epstein case is that it's about so much more than Epstein's gross abuse of his wealth, stature, and connections - it's a larger picture of the disturbing nature of male power and the way in which some people will do everything they can to protect and satiate men in that position. With Chasing Ghislaine, we are able to bring our viewers a comprehensive deep dive into one of the most globally divisive figures in this case, Ghislaine Maxwell, just as her trial begins in the U.S.," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. "We're proud to work with James Patterson, journalist Vicky Ward and our trusted partners at Blackfin to shed light on this important story unfolding in real time."

Chasing Ghislaine is produced for discovery+ and ID by BLACKFIN (an eOne company) in association with James Patterson Entertainment with Vicky Ward, Geno McDermott, Bill Robinson and Emily M. Bernstein also serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Deutsch is Executive Producer for discovery+ and ID.