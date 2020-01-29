VIDEO: Deepak Chopra Uses AI Digital Deepak to Guide Jimmy Through Meditation on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Deepak Chopra trips Jimmy out when talking about his 90th book, Metahuman, and showcasing his AI twin, Digital Deepak, who guides The Roots and the Tonight Show audience through meditation.

