VIDEO: Deepak Chopra Shares How to Build Self Esteem on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Best-selling author Deepak Chopra has some useful tips to help Kelly's audience rebuild their confidence.
The effects of the pandemic have taken a toll on people everywhere, so best-selling author Deepak Chopra has some useful tips to help Kelly's audience rebuild their confidence and find inner peace. Tune in for more words of wisdom with Deepak Chopra.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
