VIDEO: Daredevil Colin O'Brady Talks About Crossing Antarctica And Drake Passage on TODAY SHOW!

Endurance athlete Colin O'Brady, the first person to cross Antarctica unassisted, more recently led a crew through the first human-powered crossing of the treacherous Drake Passage. Now he's on TODAY to talk about his adventures; his new book, "The Impossible First," and his equally daring wife. "Every human being on this planet has a reservoir of untapped potential," he says.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

