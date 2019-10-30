VIDEO: Daniel Humm Cooks With Jimmy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2019  

Chef Daniel Humm chats about his fifth cookbook before competing with Jimmy in a cooler scooter race around the studio to grab ingredients to prepare the ultimate one-minute meal for Questlove to judge.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



