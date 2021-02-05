Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dan + Shay Perform 'All To Myself' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kelly performs with her band, Y'all.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an incredible cover of "All To Myself" by Dan + Shay.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

