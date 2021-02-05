VIDEO: Dan + Shay Perform 'All To Myself' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Kelly performs with her band, Y'all.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an incredible cover of "All To Myself" by Dan + Shay.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
