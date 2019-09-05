VIDEO: DISENCHANTMENT PART TWO Premieres September 20 on Netflix

Launching last year, Disenchantment instantly whisked audiences away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. There, they followed the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encountered ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

Picking up where we left off, Disenchantment Part Two delves deeper into the un-fairytale's mythology and explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland. But one question remains: Have we really seen the last of the beloved Elfo?

Watch the part two trailer below!

Disenchantment is executive produced by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein. The series features THE VOICE talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci"), and Nat Faxon ("Elfo"), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment Part Two launches Friday, September 20, globally on Netflix.





