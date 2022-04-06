VIDEO: Colin Firth & Matthew Macfadyen Star in OPERATION MINCEMEAT Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Operation Mincemeat. The film will be released in theaters on Friday, May 6. Netflix will begin streaming the film on Wednesday, May 11.

The film stars Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, and Johnny Flynn.

It's 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe, and plan to launch an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge - how to protect the invasion force from potential annihilation.

It falls to two remarkable INTELLIGENCE officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war - centered on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. OPERATION MINCEMEAT is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to turn the tide for the Allies - taking impossibly high risks, defying logic, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.

Watch the new trailer here: