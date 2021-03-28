Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Chante Adams Talk VOYAGERS

The film's official release date is April 9, 2021.

Mar. 28, 2021  

Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Chante Adams recently sat down with ET Canada to discuss their new sci-fi thriller "Voyagers."

In the interview, the stars also open up about the film's exploration of humanity and the age-old question of nature versus nurture.

Check out the video below!

Set in the future, the film chronicles the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission IN SEARCH OF a new home. The mission descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what's outside the ship or who they're becoming inside it.

It was originally scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020. However, it was pulled from the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled to be released on April 9, 2021.

