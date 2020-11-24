Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Open Up About Pregnancy Loss on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The couple shares how the experience brought them closer.

Nov. 24, 2020  

The couple shares how the experience brought them closer and detail their new mission to help support families with sick children.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


