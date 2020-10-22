VIDEO: Cheryl Burke Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

She talks about the injuries of many of her celebrity dance partners.

Cheryl Burke joins the show to talk about "Dancing with the Stars" and how she may have caused the injuries of many of her celebrity dance partners. Oops! Tune in to hear the shocking details.

Watch the interview below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

