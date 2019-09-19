VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Talks About How She Got Into Comedy on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Chelsea Handler stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" to talk about going to therapy after the 2016 election, learning about her privilege and how her DUI class inspired her to become a comedian. Watch the video below!

