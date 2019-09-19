VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Talks About How She Got Into Comedy on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Sep. 19, 2019  

Chelsea Handler stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" to talk about going to therapy after the 2016 election, learning about her privilege and how her DUI class inspired her to become a comedian. Watch the video below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

