VIDEO: Charlie Puth Tests His Perfect Pitch on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 11, 2019  

Charlie gets embarrassed when Jimmy surprises him with the artwork from the two Christmas albums he made as a preteen and demonstrates his pitch-perfect music memory.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Charlie Puth Tests His Perfect Pitch on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical