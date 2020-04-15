VIDEO: Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis Announce Today's AFI Movie Club Pick NINE TO FIVE

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis announce today's AFI Movie Club selection: NINE TO FIVE. The film appears on AFI's 100 YEARS...100 LAUGHS list, and Dolly Parton's anthem "9 to 5" is on AFI's list of greatest songs! And Jane Fonda, one of the stars of the film, was the recipient of the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2014!

Watch the announcement below!

DID YOU KNOW? NINE TO FIVE was the second biggest hit of 1980 - after THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. View this exclusive AFI Archive video of Jane Fonda talking about how she brought NINE TO FIVE to the big screen.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





