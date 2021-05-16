VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Discusses Upcoming Concert Film, HOME ALONE Reboot, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chance the Rapper appeared as a guest on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

In the interview, Chance talked with Fallon about showing his daughters films like Spy Kids, pitching his Home Alone reboot and his concert film Magnificent Coloring World.

Watch the full clip below!

