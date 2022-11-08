VIDEO: Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Peacock Documentary Trailer
The 3-part limited series event premiering Tuesday, November 29.
Peacock announced that CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES, a 3-part limited series event premiering Tuesday, November 29. For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony sits down to share her side of the story since her culture-defining trial and acquittal 11 years ago.
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey's account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison.
The docu-series will also feature Casey's personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.
Considered one of the first "trials of the century" that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers.
There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.
Watch the new trailer here:
