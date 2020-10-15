Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Article Pixel

Carrie Ann Inaba talks about changing up her look with wigs.

Oct. 15, 2020  

Carrie Ann Inaba talks about changing up her look with wigs and how the current season of "Dancing With the Stars" is different with social distancing and no audience.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You