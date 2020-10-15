VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Carrie Ann Inaba talks about changing up her look with wigs.
Carrie Ann Inaba talks about changing up her look with wigs and how the current season of "Dancing With the Stars" is different with social distancing and no audience.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
