VIDEO: By the Order of the PEAKY BLINDERS, Watch the Season 5 Trailer!

Peaky Blinders - the award-winning epic, gangster family series set in the lawless streets of Birmingham, UK and beyond, follows the evolution of leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) from backstreet crime lord to legitimate businessman and member of parliament. It explores the notions that violence destroys lives, empires rise and fall over time, and class divisions are corrosive. Season 5, returning Friday, October 4th, finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.

Watch the trailer below!

Returning cast members include Cillian Murphy (Dunkirk, 28 Days Later) as Thomas Shelby, Helen McCrory (Skyfall, Harry Potter) as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson (The Revenant, Legend) as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard) as Ada Thorne (Shelby), Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom) as Michael Gray, Kate Phillips (The Crown) as Linda Shelby, Natasha O'Keeffe (Sherlock Holmes: The Abominable Bride) as Lizzie Stark, Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Aberama Gold, Jack Rowan (Born To Kill) as Bonnie Gold, Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley) as Jessie Eden, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Deep State) as Col Ben Younger, Harry Kirton (We Can Be Heroes) as Finn Shelby, Packy Lee (The Frankenstein Chronicles) as Johnny Dogs, Ned Dennehy (Good Omens) as Charlie Strong, Ian Peck (Endeavour) as Curly, and poet/musician Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus.

New cast joining the ensemble this season on Steven Knight's acclaimed crime family saga includes Sam Claflin (The Nightingale, Adrift, Journey's End) as Oswald Mosley, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Miniaturist, Split, The Witch) as Gina Gray, Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread, Logan Lucky) as Jimmy McCavern, Neil Maskell (Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, In Darkness) as Winston Churchill, Kate Dickie (The Cry, The Witch) as Mother Superior, Cosmo Jarvis (Calm with Horses, Lady Macbeth) as Barney and Emmett J Scanlan (Butterfly, Safe) as Billy Grade.

The fifth series is directed by Anthony Byrne (In Darkness, Butterfly, Ripper Street) and produced by Annie Harrison-Baxter (Marcella, In the Flesh, The Secret of Crickley Hall). PEAKY BLINDERS is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC One; executive produced by Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Cillian Murphy; for Tiger Aspect, Patrick Spence, and for the BBC, Tommy Bulfin.

The show is represented internationally by Endemol Shine International, has sold across 183 countries and airs widely on Netflix internationally, including the USA.









Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You