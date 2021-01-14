VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Talks Playing a Judge on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Bryan talks about playing a judge on his new show "Your Honor," filming during the pandemic in New Orleans, baking bread in quarantine, and he shows off the new ventriloquism hobby he picked up!

Bryan Cranston made his debut in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

Cranston's work in television includes "Breaking Bad" (Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, Critics" Choice, PGA Awards and DGA nomination), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "All the Way" (SAG Award and Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations), "Malcolm in the Middle" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), "Seinfeld," among many others. Film credits include: Trumbo (Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations), Argo (SAG Award), Isle of Dogs, Last Flag Flying, Why Him?, The Infiltrator, Godzilla, Wakefield, Drive, Rock of Ages, Contagion, The Lincoln Lawyer, Little Miss Sunshine, Saving Private Ryan and The Upside.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."