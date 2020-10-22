Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Reacts To Getting His Very Own Emoji on THE LATE SHOW

Bruce Springsteen doesn't exactly know what to do with it.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Bruce Springsteen doesn't exactly know what to do with it, but he thinks his new emoji is wonderful! Bruce's new album "Letter To You" is available now.

Watch the interview below!

