VIDEO: Brigette Lundy-Paine Talks ATYPICAL on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

Brigette Lundy-Paine visited TODAY on Halloween to talk about playing Sam's sister on Netflix's "Atypical," and why the show's portrayal of a character with autism is important.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Brigette Lundy-Paine Talks ATYPICAL on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
  • VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • BWW Exclusive: Go Speed-Dating with the Company of NYGASP's THE MIKADO!
  • VIDEO: Stars of Stage And Screen Align To Celebrate 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway!